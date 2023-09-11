PULASKI, Tenn. – In a match scheduled yesterday in Blue Mountain, the (RV) BMCU Volley Toppers and UT-Southern picked up the 2023 SSAC opener on Sunday in Pulaski with Blue Mountain dismantling the Firehawks in straight sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.
The win for Blue Mountain gave head coach Reid Gann his 90th career victory, along with the program which was started in 2019.
Blue Mountain started slow, down 9-3 before posting a rally and grabbing the first set thanks to several errors from UT-Southern late.
It was cut-and-dry in the second, as the Toppers jumped out to a 6-1 lead behind kills from Rae Ann Hall and Randi Crandall.
The Toppers finished off the second on kills from A’Dasia Porter and Kaytie Rutland to take a 2-0 lead.
The third was close until the Toppers jumped up 20-15 behind an ace from Jaiyah Jackson and a kill from Gigi Sasso. Olivia Ashton would close the show for Blue Mountain with a block.
“It’s good to get that first conference game under our belt,” Gann said. “We did get off to a slow start, but our ladies got it together after the timeout and we played well the rest of the way. We have some more big games coming up, so we still believe we can get better all around, but I’m very pleased to get a win over a tough UT-Southern team.”
Sasso continued her assault on opposing teams, collecting her fourth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 12 digs.
Reanna Brown was just a dig short of a double-double, as she had 23 assists and nine digs with two aces, while Ashton belted seven kills and had three solo blocks.
Jackson would finish with13 digs and three aces, while teammates Porter had eight kills and Kora Wilson had 10 digs.
BMCU (7-1) next travels for what may be the biggest conference matchup, as they take on (RV) Loyola in New Orleans, La. Saturday with first serve set for 6 p.m. CT.
