Blue Mountain Christian's Gigi Sasso collected her fourth double-double of the season with 10 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 sweep over UT-Southern on Sunday.

PULASKI, Tenn. – In a match scheduled yesterday in Blue Mountain, the (RV) BMCU Volley Toppers and UT-Southern picked up the 2023 SSAC opener on Sunday in Pulaski with Blue Mountain dismantling the Firehawks in straight sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.

