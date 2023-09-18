HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Blue Mountain Christian remained perfect in SSAC play, as the Volley Toppers walked over state rival William Carey Saturday 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-14) in the SSAC Game of the Week.
Blue Mountain hitter Gigi Sasso continues to make her case as the premiere player in the conference, as she completed her fifth double-double of the season with 13 kills and 11 digs.
The Topper offense would get 12 service aces on the day with Sasso leading the way with four, Michaela Frederick and Kora Wilson with three each and Kerianna Collins with two.
Olivia Ashton got in on the fun at the net, slamming 11 kills of her own while Jaiyah Jackson had 11 digs and Wilson had 10.
The Crusader defense just didn’t have an answer for Sasso and Ashton, as Sasso hit at .333 and Ashton at an astounding .450.
Kaytie Rutland finished with six kills of her own at .417, and the entire Topper team hit an unbelievable .341 on the day.
“Everything went our way today,” BMCU head coach Reid Gann said after the match. “Our service game really fueled our offense today and any time that occurs, good things will happen. I’m really proud of how our ladies have played on the road trip this weekend.”
The victory was Blue Mountain’s seventh straight as they move to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the SSAC and 24th straight SSAC win dating back to September 13, 2022.
The Toppers return to SSAC action Friday, Sept. 22 against Stillman in Blue Mountain with first serve set for 6 p.m. CT.
