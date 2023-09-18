rip-2023-09-18-sport-bmc-vb-1

Blue Mountain Christian volleyball is on a seven-match winning streak as they swept William Carey on Saturday to improve to 9-1 on the season and 3-0 in SSAC play.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Blue Mountain Christian remained perfect in SSAC play, as the Volley Toppers walked over state rival William Carey Saturday 3-0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-14) in the SSAC Game of the Week.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you