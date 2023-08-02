The annual Bulldog Bash is one of two local tournaments that will once again get the volleyball and fall sports season into full swing as teams hit the hardwood on Saturday, Aug. 5.
There will be three pools of teams playing with two courts going at the same time in Memorial Gym while a third pool will compete at B.F. Ford Gym a few blocks away.
Pool play will get underway at 8 a.m. and go past noon with the last matches of the session scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. The teams will break for lunch and then come back for bracket play.
The Maroon pool will consist of New Albany, Myrtle, Amory and Pine Grove and will play on one of the courts at Memorial Gym.
The White pool has East Union, Caledonia, Hickory Flat and Starkville competing and they will also be at Memorial Gym.
The Black pool will have Ford Gym as their location and the teams playing there will be Ingomar, West Union, Ripley and Kossuth.
"I have it set up differently this year," New Albany head coach Ashley Connolly said. "So for pool play we are only playing two sets, not best of three. We will determine who goes to gold or silver by the number of sets won.
"Bracket play will be best 2 of 3 single elimination and we will have an overall winner."
Pool play is set to begin around 1 p.m. with all matches taking place at Memorial Gym and will run until a winner emerges from the bracket action.
Admission is $10 and that is good for all day.
Walnut will begin its season at the Pontotoc Classic, where they will square off with Tishomingo County at 3:15 p.m. and then Tupelo Christian at 5:15 p.m. in a best-of-three sets format. Both of the Lady Wildcats games, plus a junior varsity matchup with the Lady Braves, will be played on Court 1.
BULLDOG BASH
POOL PLAY FOR SATURDAY A.M.
MAROON (Memorial Gym)
8:00 - New Albany vs Myrtle
8:50 - Amory vs Pine Grove
9:40 - Pine Grove vs New Albany
10:30 - Myrtle vs Amory
11:20 - Pine Grove vs Myrtle
12:10 - Amory vs New Albany
WHITE (Memorial Gym)
8:00 - East Union vs Hickory Flat
8:50 - Caledonia vs Starkville
9:40 - Hickory Flat vs Caledonia
10:30 - Starkville vs East Union
11:20 - Hickory Flat vs Starkville
12:10 - Caledonia vs East Union
BLACK (B.F. Ford Gym)
8:00 - West Union vs Ingomar
8:50 - Kossuth vs Ripley
9:40 - Ripley vs West Union
10:30 - Ingomar vs Kossuth
11:20 - Kossuth vs West Union
12:10 - Ripley vs Ingomar
PONTOTOC CLASSIC
Court 1
9:00 - Pontotoc JV vs. East Webster JV
10:00 - Walnut JV vs. Tishomingo County JV
11:00 - East Webster vs. Mantachie
12:00 - North Pontotoc JV vs. Saltillo JV
1:15 - North Pontotoc JV vs. Corinth JV
2:15 - North Pontotoc vs. Saltillo
3:15 - Walnut vs. Tishomingo County
4:15 - Pontotoc vs. Mantachie
5:15 - Walnut vs. Tupelo Christian
6:15 - Pontotoc vs. Tupelo Christian
Court 2
9:00 - Saltillo JV vs. Itawamba AHS JV
10:00 - East Webster JV vs. Itawamba AHS JV
11:00 - South Pontotoc JV vs. Corinth JV
12:00 - South Pontotoc JV vs. Tishomingo County JV
1:15 - Saltillo vs. Itawamba AHS
2:15 - East Webster vs. Itawamba AHS
3:15 - South Pontotoc vs. Corinth
4:15 - South Pontotoc vs. Tishomingo County
5:15 - North Pontotoc vs. Corinth
*Dennis Clayton of the New Albany Gazette contributed to this report.
