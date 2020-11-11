Walnut • Walnut head coach John Meeks has wanted to put his team in a position where they could host a home playoff game. On Friday night, the Wildcats did just that, defeating the Palmer Dragons 48-32 in a much anticipated 1st round matchup in front of an energetic home crowd.
“The crowd was very vocal,” Coach Meeks said postgame. “I appreciated everyone who came out tonight. We’re 6-0 at home, if there’s anyway we could get back here I’d feel really good about it.”
The Wildcats started the game without standout senior T.J. Colom, however Walnut was able to change their offensive gameplan effectively, opting to grind possessions out with T.J. Luellen running inside. Luellen ran for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half, maintaining the normally productive numbers Walnut’s offense has.
“I thought we played really good tonight considering the situation with Mr. Colom having to sit out the first two quarters,” Coach Meeks said. “We had the game where we needed to have it, and then he came in and closed it out.”
Once Colom got into the game in the second half, he picked right back up where he’s been all season, a dominant force wherever he is in the game. Colom finished the game with 232 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns, and a game sealing interception when Palmer was threatening a comeback late.
The Wildcats advance into the second round of the 2A playoffs, where they will travel to take on East Webster. For Coach Meeks, it’s all about finding a way to stay in the game.
“The number of teams playing this week got cut in half, and after next week it’ll get cut in another half. So we just wanna find a way to keep playing.”