East Webster • Walnut’s 2020 football season came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night. As after a near two hour trip to East Webster High School, the Wildcats were defeated by East Webster in a thrilling 2OT 2nd round playoff matchup.
Throughout the first half, Walnut and East Webster traded offensive drives fueled by dynamic rushing attacks. Walnut utilized the ever-dynamic T.J. Colom while East Webster used both Tyrik Pittman and Steven Betts to generate offense. Colom had 3 rushing touchdowns in the first half while Pittman and Betts combined for 150 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in a first half where Walnut led 22-14.
Walnut struck first in the second half to go up 29-14, with East Webster quickly responding to make the score 29-21 going into the fourth quarter. Colom scored his fourth touchdown of the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make the score 36-21 with nine minutes left to go in the game, but East Webster scored 15 unanswered points to take the game into overtime.
Colom and Betts traded touchdowns in the first overtime period to bring the game to a second overtime period. Walnut managed to score again but failed in the subsequent 2-point conversion, a mistake East Webster didn’t make.
Despite the disappointing and gut-wrenching end, Walnut’s 2020 football campaign featured several bright spots: an 8-2 overall record, a home playoff victory, the seemingly normalized greatness of Colom, an athlete whose stat line made absurd yardage and touchdown totals seem like the regular on a weekly basis, and a team that is set up for future success under head coach John Meeks.