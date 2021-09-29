WALNUT - The Walnut Wildcats hosted Marshall Academy on Friday night in Walnut’s homecoming game, and despite high spirits from the Walnut fans and students after the pregame ceremony recognizing the homecoming court, as well as the various homecoming activities through the week, homecoming ultimately ended with a 31-8 loss to Marshall Academy.
Marshall Academy struck first, scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns on both a sixteen-yard rush, as well as a pick-six of Walnut quarterback Drew Jackson, who started the game for the Wildcats. Turnovers proved to be the Wildcats’ biggest factor in the loss, as that pick-six was the first of six Walnut turnovers for the game.
Marshall Academy took advantage of these turnovers, scoring another pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Wildcats came out of the locker room at halftime with a renewed energy, as they started the second half with a three-and-out of Marshall Academy, followed by a 30-yard touchdown drive capped off with a Jackson pass to Eli Dollar for the score. A Kamarrion Gray rush completed a two-point conversion attempt to bring the score to 24-8, with momentum on the Wildcats’ side.
Marshall Academy halted any thoughts of a comeback with their next drive, as a 39-yard touchdown pass brought the score to 31-8. Walnut attempted to gain momentum on offense, but turnovers ultimately doomed any of the Wildcats’ second-half drives following their second-half opening score.
C.J. Adams led the Wildcats in both rushing, with 42 yards on 13 carries, as well as tackling, with 12 total tackles. Dollar, as well as Cayden Armstrong, also had double-digit tackling numbers, picking up 11 and ten total tackles respectively.
The Wildcats (2-3) will look to rebound on the road this week, as they will travel to Baldwyn.