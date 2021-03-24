RIPLEY • The 2021 Tippah County Softball Tournament took place this past weekend in Ripley, pitting the 5 Tippah County softball teams against one another in a 2-day, round-robin style tournament. After 2 days, 10 total games, and a bit of deliberation to solve a three-way tie for the top spot between Walnut, Ripley, and Pine Grove at the end of the tournament, the Lady Wildcats came away with the 2021 TCT crown.
“I think we did good, couple games we started off a little sluggish, but we fought through,” Walnut head coach Rob Criddle said post-tournament. “We found a way to win. We never gave up, and they’re growing every day and getting stronger. Hats off to all of these other programs out here, they’ve got great teams. But we just found a way to win today. We played hard, one play at a time through the ups and downs, and luckily we came out on top.”
Walnut, Ripley, and Pine Grove all finished the tournament 3-1, Blue Mountain finished 1-3, and Falkner finished 0-4, however all 5 teams showed a level of competitiveness and drive that made the 2021 TCT both an exciting weekend of softball that was sorely missed this time last year, as well as a platform for several standout performances from some of Tippah County’s talented teams and athletes.
Walnut Lady Wildcats (3-1)
The Lady Wildcats picked up wins over Falkner and Blue Mountain before defeating Ripley in the tournament’s final game, paving the way for Walnut to take the TCT crown.
A 3 for 4, 5 RBI game for Claire Leak highlighted a great opening performance for Walnut at the plate in their tournament opening 17-1 victory against Falkner. Leak was one of 5 Walnut batters to pick up 2 or more RBI’s against the Lady Eagles, helping Walnut pick up 17 runs off of 13 hits in the process.
Walnut repeated this feat against Blue Mountain the next day, again having 5 players pick up a pair of RBI’s in a 15-0 win against the Lady Cougars. One of these players was Madison Weeks, who followed up a 2 for 3, 2 RBI performance in this game against Blue Mountain by allowing just 1 run on 4 hits in 4 innings on the pitcher’s mound against Ripley in the tournament’s final game. A 7-run 3rd inning propelled the Lady Wildcats ahead of the Lady Tigers for good, as a 3 RBI performance by Cadence Rolison highlighted Walnut’s performance at the plate against Ripley.
Pine Grove Lady Panthers (3-1)
The one stumbling block for Walnut on their path to the crown came in their matchup against the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers defeated Walnut on Saturday 8-2 behind a great performance from Lizzie Meeks on the pitcher’s mound. Meeks held Walnut, who had been hot at the plate nearly all tournament long, to just 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 8 in 6 innings. Madison Foster led Pine Grove at the plate, going 2 of 4 with 4 RBI’s.
Meeks had another great performance against Blue Mountain on the same day, striking out 11 Lady Cougar batters while giving up just 2 hits in 5 innings in Pine Grove’s 12-2 win against Blue Mountain. The Lady Panthers scored 12 runs off 10 hits, with nearly every member of Pine Grove’s lineup recording a hit.
Foster took over pitching duties in Pine Grove’s 12-4 win against Falkner, going 5 innings while allowing 2 ER’s on 6 hits with 6 strikeouts. Meeks still made her presence known at the plate in this game, going 2 for 3 with 5 RBI’s.
Ripley Lady Tigers (3-1)
While Pine Grove played as a stumbling block for Walnut in the TCT, Pine Grove’s own stumbling block came in the form of the Ripley Lady Tigers.
Ripley defeated Pine Grove 4-1 in Friday’s final matchup, spoiling Pine Grove’s tournament chances. Allyson Christmas out-dueled Pine Grove’s Meeks in one of the tournament’s closer matchups, going 6 innings while allowing no ER’s off 6 hits and 3 strikeouts. Christmas also contributed in a big way on the plate, hitting a 2 RBI double in the 5th inning before coming home on a Kemya McDonald triple to give Ripley enough run support to take the win.
A 4 inning perfect game from Taryn Clark and a pair of home runs from McDonald and Ali Cooper highlighted a 12-0 victory for Ripley over Blue Mountain. Shelby Copeland also had a big day at the plate in this one, going 3 for 3 with 5 RBI’s. Clark also shut out Falkner, giving up just one hit and no runs with 4 strikeouts in 4 innings in Ripley’s 11-0 win against the Lady Eagles. Copeland picked up 4 more RBI’s in this one, maintaining a strong tournament performance.
Blue Mountain Lady Cougars (1-3) & Falkner Lady Eagles (0-4)
A 14-9 victory for the Lady Cougars over the Lady Eagles gave Blue Mountain their sole win of the tournament. Despite this, both the Lady Cougars and Lady Eagles had several players turn in notable performances for their teams.
Latryana Foote and Abbie White both went 2 for 4 with 4 and 3 RBI’s respectively for Blue Mountain against Falkner, while Falkner’s Logan Hopkins, Shannon Wilbanks, and Landyn Bates all picked up 3 hits against the Lady Cougars. Hopkins also went 2 of 3 with 2 RBI’s against Pine Grove.