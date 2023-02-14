CLARKSDALE • Over two hours on a bus didn’t deter Walnut on Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats showed no signs of jet lag against the Division 3-2A Tournament champions, burying Coahoma County with a fast start for a 76-39 win in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Walnut (16-14) poured in 25 points in the opening quarter that saw them sink five 3-pointers – two each from Jayla Meeks and Harley Garner, and one from Madi Kate Vuncannon.
“It was just exciting. The team was ready to play and they all went out there and just letting it fly and it was going in,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon. “It was a good night.”
Leading 25-6 after the first, the Lady Wildcats continued to torch the nets from deep as Vuncannon hit her second triple, followed by makes from fellow seniors Abby Rutherford and Madison Weeks to help build a 45-24 halftime lead.
Walnut shot 10 of 28 (35%) from 3-point range in the win.
Madi Kate Vuncannon scored all 27 of her points in the first three quarters. Despite surpassing 100-made 3-pointers on the season with a pair of makes in the game, the senior guard did most of her damage in the paint and at the line, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw stripe.
“She was just doing a really good job of getting to the basket and making her free throws,” Jackie Vuncannon said of her daughter.
Garner and Weeks each added 10 points apiece, while both players led in other categories. Weeks topped the team with eight rebounds to go with two assists and two steals. Garner dished out a team-best six assists as the Lady Wildcats assisted on 20 of their 27 made baskets.
“We did a good job of moving the ball around and finding the open people,” said Vuncannon. “That’s what every coach wants to see from their team, is to make those good decisions and knock down those good looks when you get them.”
Walnut travels to Potts Camp on Friday for a second-round matchup with a familiar foe.
The Lady Wildcats downed the Lady Cardinals in an overtime shootout, 80-79, back on Jan. 10 at Potts Camp.
Several players notched career-bests in the win as Madi Kate Vuncannon missed the contest due to a knee injury.
It’s a sign of confidence for Walnut as they enter this matchup at full strength.
“We have to keep this momentum going our direction,” Jackie Vuncannon said. “The girls have always done a really good job of playing on the road so I’m not concerned about that. I think they’re going to go in there with a job to do, and they’re going to get it done.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&