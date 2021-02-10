WALNUT • One of the most explosive athletes in Northeast Mississippi has decided to stick around the area, as T.J. Colom announced his commitment to NEMCC on Friday in front of friends, family, and coaches.
Colom, the Daily Journal’s 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, announced his decision after a recruiting process that saw him get over a dozen college offers. At the end of the day, however, Colom chose what he felt like was home to him.
“It felt like home. Felt like the best place to be,” Colom said. “Soon as I stepped on campus it felt like this is where I need to be at.”
After a senior season that saw him get over 2,500 all-purpose yards and 38 touchdowns, Colom will look to bring his trademark explosive capabilities to NEMCC, something he’s already looking forward to.
“I feel relieved, like a big weight has been lifted off of my chest,” Colom said after signing. “I can finally just focus more on playing ball now.”