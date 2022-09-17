rip-2022-09-21-sport-walnut-fb-1

Walnut was handed its first loss on Friday night after a 61-16 thumping from Biggersville. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

BIGGERSVILLE – Walnut’s early season success hit a significant road bump in the form of a top-ranked powerhouse from neighboring Alcorn County.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus