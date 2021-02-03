WALNUT • The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats welcomed Strayhorn to town for a late-season matchup on Tuesday. In a pair of impressive contests for Walnut, both home teams took care of business and picked up wins. The Lady Wildcats won 61-9 while the Wildcats came up with the 71-38 victory.
(B) Walnut 71 – Strayhorn 38
The Wildcats used a big second half to get the win against Strayhorn 71-38, behind a pair of 16 point performances from Ky Wilbanks and Andrew Crum.
Strayhorn came out of the gate with plenty of momentum, gaining a 12-5 lead before Walnut ended the 1st quarter on an 8-0 run capped off by a Brantley Porterfield buzzer-beating jump shot. The Wildcats were able to counter a Strayhorn full-court press effectively, forcing Strayhorn to foul and getting themselves into the penalty early. Walnut went into the locker room at halftime with a 30-23 advantage.
The Wildcats came out of halftime and began creating some distance on the scoreboard between them and Strayhorn. Walnut used crisp offensive sets and several high level passes to set up good looks all over the court, using these looks to outscore Strayhorn 19-4 in the 3rd quarter alone. Walnut kept the pressure up and came away with the 71-38 victory.
Postgame, Walnut head coach Matt Wilbanks spoke about his team’s performance and game planning that went into the win.
“We watched the film, and we thought we could run against them early,” Coach Wilbanks said. “However, we started off slow, lots of turnovers and miscommunication on defense. At halftime, we made some adjustments on the offensive and defensive end, took advantage of some mismatches, and came out on top.”
(G) Walnut 61 – Strayhorn 9
The Lady Wildcats ran away with this contest 61-9, creating momentum headed towards the tail end of the regular season.
Walnut erased any doubts early, as they jumped on Strayhorn with a 19-2 first quarter, and kept the pressure on throughout.
Claire Leak led all scorers with 15 points, while Madi Kate Vuncannon and Olivia Edgeston chipped in 13 and 12 points respectively.