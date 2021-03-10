Walnut Volleyball rings
By TINA CAMPBELL MEADOWS Southern Sentinel

WALNUT • Prior to Walnut’s game against Ripley, the Walnut Lady Wildcat volleyball team received their 2020 2A State Volleyball Championship rings. The Lady Wildcats won the state championship back in October, bringing Walnut their first state volleyball title in school history.

