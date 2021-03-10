WALNUT • Prior to Walnut’s game against Ripley, the Walnut Lady Wildcat volleyball team received their 2020 2A State Volleyball Championship rings. The Lady Wildcats won the state championship back in October, bringing Walnut their first state volleyball title in school history.
Walnut Volleyball Players receive Championship rings
Tina Campbell Meadows
Managing Editor
Tina is managing editor of the Southern Sentinel.
