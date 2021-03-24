WALNUT • The Walnut Wildcats hosted Myrtle on Monday and, despite staying within striking distance for a majority of the contest, gave up a late surge from Myrtle’s bats that could not be answered, dropping the contest 14-2.
Myrtle struck first in the game, scoring 2 runs off a balk and a sac fly in the top of the 2nd inning. Walnut quickly responded in the bottom of the 2nd with a Charlie Shea 2 RBI double to tie the game back up. Myrtle struck back with a 2 run home run in the 4th to go up 4-2 before a solo homer in the top of the 5th extended that lead to 5-2.
Walnut struggled to get runners on base for most of the game, recording only 1 hit and 3 walks throughout the contest. Despite that, Walnut was still in striking distance of a comeback in the 6th inning before Myrtle’s bats came alive. Myrtle scored 9 runs in the inning to put the game away and leave Walnut with a 14-2 victory.
Jack Leak got the start for Walnut and performed admirably, pitching 5 innings while giving up 5 ER’s on 3 hits with 3 strikeouts. The loss leaves Walnut with a 9-6 record through the first month of the season.