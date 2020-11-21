Myrtle • The Walnut basketball teams visited Myrtle on Friday night, and while both teams showed flashes, neither could secure a victory.
(G) Myrtle 61 - Walnut 52
The Lady Wildcats overcame multiple 10-plus point deficits, but ultimately came up short against the Lady Hawks 61-52.
Walnut could not find an answer against Myrtle’s Kinsley Gordon, who finished with 28 points and consistently found holes in Walnut’s defense.
The Lady Wildcats found themselves down 19-6 after the first quarter, but managed to fight back to within 5 by halftime. Walnut kept within striking distance throughout the third and fourth quarters, but ultimately could not find the momentum to take the lead.
Claire Leak led the Lady Wildcats with 16, while Larissa Pitney chipped in 10.
(B) Myrtle 64 – Walnut 53
In similar fashion to the girls game, Walnut’s boys basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit to get within striking range of a lead, but could not get the momentum necessary to take the lead and ultimately fell to the Myrtle Hawks 64-53.
The Wildcats overcame a 14-6 1st quarter lead by Myrtle to get within 5 by halftime, and continued to threaten the Hawks’ lead throughout the second half, but ultimately the Hawks were able to pull away 64-53.
Brantley Porterfield led the Wildcats with 10, while Ky Wilbanks and Mario Zuniga had 8 points each.