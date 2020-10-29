The Walnut boys cross country team, fresh off their third straight division 1-2A title, are among several area cross country teams, both boys and girls, that will be competing in State Championship competition this upcoming weekend.
Several talented cross country teams will be headed to the Mississippi College Choctaw Trails on both Oct. 31 for 1A, 3A, and 5A, as well as Nov. 2 for 2A, 4A, and 6A to compete for a state title. Most notable among local area teams is the Walnut boys XC team, who are not only riding the momentum of their third straight division title, but are also looking to repeat as 2A State Champions.
In 4A, the Ripley boys and girls XC teams will begin competition on the 2nd, starting at 1 p.m. for the girls, and 1:30 p.m. for the boys.
In 2A, the Walnut boys and girls XC teams will also begin competition on the 2nd, starting at 3 p.m. for the girls and 3:30 p.m. for the boys.
In 1A, the boys and girls teams for Falkner and Hickory Flat, as well as Pine Grove’s boys team and Blue Mountain’s girls team will compete on the 31st, beginning at 3 p.m. for the girls teams and 3:30 p.m. for the boys teams.
Although their respective teams did not make state, several individuals in 1A qualified to run independently. This includes Blue Mountain’s Jayme Aldridge and Trevante Foote, Ashland’s Destiny Stewart, and Pine Grove’s Jazzie Smithey.