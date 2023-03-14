MOBILE, Ala. • Madi Kate Vuncannon finished her illustrious basketball career in the top all-star game a senior from Mississippi can achieve.
The sharpshooter from Walnut competed in the 33rd Mississippi-Alabama Classic All-Star Game on Saturday in the Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
“This experience was such a blessing and it was so amazing,” the senior guard said of being named to the MS/AL game. “It really just showed me that all my hard work over the years has paid off, and that people were finally noticing the smaller schools and the athletes there.”
Alabama held a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter but flexed its muscles the rest of the way to pull away with an 88-74 win over Mississippi, marking the sixth consecutive win for Alabama and extending its series lead to 19-14.
“Both teams were stacked with very talented players,” Madi Kate Vuncannon said. “I feel like Alabama pulled away because they had more shooters on the floor, and they were just making more shots. We were scoring two to their three every time down the court, and that one-point difference really seemed to add up quickly. We also had a few miscommunications on defense in the second quarter, which allowed them to gain the momentum, and we never really gained it back.”
Vuncannon totaled just over nine minutes of action off the bench, knocking down her only shot attempt, a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and swiping a pair of steals. Vuncannon was a team-high
+12 in the box plus/minus, joining Biloxi’s Shaneal Corpuz as the only two on Mississippi’s roster on the plus side.
Vuncannon is the first player from Walnut to make the prestigious event and joins a select few from Tippah County that was chosen to compete. The senior leaves Walnut as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,448 career points for an average of 18.1 points per game. The Delta State signee also grabbed 1,087 rebounds (8.1 rpg) while tallying 3.2 steals and 2.6 assists per game over the past five seasons with the Lady Wildcats.
“I am always proud of Madi Kate and her hard work and dedication to her sport and her school,” said Walnut head coach Jackie Vuncannon, who is also Madi Kate’s mother. “It was an awesome opportunity and I feel like she broke the ‘glass ceiling’ for small schools being able to be represented in this game. After going back and watching the broadcast of the game, I was amazed at how highly the commentators from Alabama spoke about her. The fact that sports commenters, players from Alabama, and coaches across two states knew who she was and spoke so highly of her was just awesome. We give God all the glory for the talent she has been blessed with. This recognition is just another of His many blessings.”
In boys action, Alabama took a 91-72 win over Mississippi to improve its record to 18-15 in the series dating back to the first matchup in 1991.
