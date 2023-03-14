rip-2023-03-15-sport-vuncannon-1

Walnut senior Madi Kate Vuncannon competed in the 33rd Mississippi-Alabama Classic All-Star Game on Saturday, March 11 in the Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. • Madi Kate Vuncannon finished her illustrious basketball career in the top all-star game a senior from Mississippi can achieve.

