BRUCE • Holding a four-run lead, first-year Walnut head coach Cody Brownlee knew that lead wasn’t safe.
His former team, Bruce, had its backs against the wall, facing elimination in Game 3 of the Class 2A first-round baseball playoff series on Monday night, but the Trojans pieced together a comeback attempt, highlighted by a four-run fourth inning to steal a 7-5 win, ending Walnut’s season.
Walnut led 5-1 after scoring all of its runs in the top of the third, sparked by back-to-back homers from Zyler Clifton and Cole Devore. Dylan Mayo added a RBI double before Bruce made a pitching change to Tatum Turner.
Jack Leak and Drew Jackson welcomed Turner with a pair of RBI singles, before Tatum settled in and found his groove.
Bruce chipped away at the lead with a RBI triple from Tyler Lino and a RBI single from Trey Pullen to cut it to 5-3 by the end of the third.
And in the fourth, the Trojans took advantage of some subpar Walnut defense to take the lead for good. Caden Tunnell and Jackson Snellings led off with singles before a trio of errors led to a 4-run inning.
“We made a couple of key errors and you can’t do that in a big game. And (Bruce) didn’t make those errors, and that was the difference in the game,” said Brownlee. “… You could just tell we haven’t been here, in this type of game in the playoffs, and they have. Everybody in their starting lineup played to Round 3 last year, and it showed. They didn’t give up when they were down 5-1.”
Errors was the story in Friday’s Game 1 loss as well. Bruce picked up the walk-off 4-3 win after a throwing error on a double steal attempt allowed the winning run to jog home for a 1-0 series lead.
Owen Hopper was able to help the Wildcats even things up on Saturday in a 6-2 win, pitching the complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits, while striking out four.
The win was the first playoff victory for Walnut since its last postseason appearance in 2016.
The Wildcats, who finished last season 13-15, improved their mark to 16-14 this season in Brownlee’s first season.
“I’m so proud our seniors,” Brownlee said. “Those five flipped the program around. We took a program that hadn’t made the playoffs but two times in the prior 21 years and had a winning record, something they haven’t had in a long time either. I just want to thank them for helping get the program turned around and going in the right direction. I told them they were a huge stepping stone for us building a top-end program, which we are capable of doing. We have a ton of hard-working kids and they worked so hard this year to get into the playoffs and it’s something to be proud of. We got everybody in Walnut excited about Walnut baseball again. And we’re not going anywhere. I plan on us being there for the long haul. We’ve going to have a team full of returning starters, who has been battle-tested so that next year we won’t be in this position.”