FALKNER • Walnut saw both things to work on, and things that needed corrected in Monday night’s playoff tune-up against county rival Falkner.
Still, the Wildcats escaped with a 5-3 win in the regular season finale, securing a winning record this season, no matter how this week’s first-round Class 2A playoff matchup with Bruce plays out.
“I’d rather have a win like that, than a pretty loss,” said first-year Walnut head coach Cody Brownlee. “I call it ‘an ugly win,’ which I’m proud of it and it locks up a winning record – first time in a long time at Walnut – but I’ll take that kind of win over a pretty loss any day of the week.”
Walnut (15-12) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Owen Hopper laid down a bunt and a throwing error allowed Cole Devore, who led off with a double, to come around and score. Hopper later scored on a wild pitch for the two-run advantage.
Falkner’s Jackson Jordan wasted little time with a response. The Eagles’ starting pitcher and three-hole hitter helped his cause with a two-run bomb over the left field wall to tie the game in the bottom of the first.
The Wildcats quickly answered back with a 2-RBI single from Devore in the second to keep the lead for good.
“I thought we did really well at the plate early on,” said Brownlee. “We got some bunts down, we drove the ball in the gaps, we hit the ball, put the pressure on the defense. Then it’s just like, we got complacent. I’ll say this, (Falkner) did not let up. They played hard the whole game.”
Walnut manufactured a run in the fifth when Brownlee dialed up a suicide squeeze with Zyler Clifton racing home on the pitch, and Hopper executing another bunt to make sure he scored for the 5-2 lead.
Falkner threatened in the bottom of the fifth when a pair of two-out walks allowed Hunter Griffin to step to the plate, where he delivered a RBI single to score Caden Jackson. The Eagles left the tying run at second with a groundout to end the inning.
“We had our chances, we just didn’t get it done,” said Falkner head coach Brad Barnes. “I thought we competed with them. We just got to do a better job of executing in those big moments of a game.”
Jack Leak earned the win on the mound for Walnut, throwing three innings, while allowing two runs on two hits, striking out five with no walks.
Dylan Mayo relieved him and closed the final four innings with one run on two hits and struck out eight to two walks.
Jordan and Jackson split the work for the Eagles, and combined to strike out three Wildcats apiece – a number Brownlee hopes to see go down before Friday’s Game 1 at Bruce – where he was the head coach the previous three seasons before moving to Walnut.
“Going into the playoffs, we’ve got to be able to make adjustments,” Brownlee said. “We’re going to see anything from low 80s (mph) down to low 70s. A great hitter has got to make that adjustment.”
Falkner (5-20) will host Wheeler in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs starting on Friday at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be at Wheeler at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Walnut will take on the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday before returning home on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tilt in Game 2.
All Game 3s (if needed) will be held on Monday with game times to be announced later.