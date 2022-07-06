WALNUT • In its summer baseball finale, Walnut ended on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
The Wildcats were quieted offensively and Jumpertown used a three-run third inning to take a 3-1 win in five innings on Tuesday, June 28.
Walnut struck first as rising junior Jack Leak was sharp early. Leak stranded a two-out double with his second strikeout of the first inning, and as the leadoff man in the Wildcats’ lineup, smacked a double to centerfield to put his team in business.
Drew Jackson followed with a single to place runners on the corners, where courtesy runner Eli Wilburn raced home on a wild pitch for the 1-0 lead. Kemarrian Gray picked up an infield single on a swinging bunt down the third base line and Zyler Clifton was hit-by-pitch to load the bases but a high-towering flyout ended the threat.
Walnut’s three hits in the first inning proved to be its only of the entire game.
Leak gave up a pair of singles in the second but escaped the jam with the help of a 4-6-3 double play started by Logan Wilbanks and turned by Jackson.
Leak finished with two innings of work, allowing no runs on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
He turned the ball over to Adrian Palmer, who ran into trouble in the third inning. A leadoff walk was followed by a single to left field and an error that tied the game. Another RBI single by Jumpertown’s Jonah Warren gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. Warren came around to score on a passed ball to score the third run of the frame.
Jackson took over the mound in the fourth, where he escaped a jam with a fielder’s choice after loading the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.
Jumpertown returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth, when Clifton, C.J. Adams and Jake Young drew three straight two-out walks to set the table for a potential rally. A sharply-hit groundball went right back to the Cardinals’ pitcher to smother the opportunity.
Warren struck out the side in the fifth to earn the save for Jumpertown.