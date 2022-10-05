rip-2022-10-05-sport-walnut-fb-1

Walnut quarterback Drew Jackson scored on a 10-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats' only points in a 49-6 loss to Baldwyn on Friday night. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

WALNUT – There wasn’t much to celebrate in Walnut’s homecoming on Friday night.

