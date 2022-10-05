Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Tippah and Benton counties.
WALNUT – There wasn’t much to celebrate in Walnut’s homecoming on Friday night.
The Wildcats were battered and bruised by the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked small school, Baldwyn, in both team’s Division 1-2A opener. The Bearcats scored at will in the 49-6 rout, making Walnut (3-3, 0-1) losers of three straight.
Walnut went the entire first quarter without picking up a first down in any of their five drives and the Bearcats raced out to a 28-0 lead behind quarterback Jamaury Marshall, who tossed a pair touchdowns of 40 and 61 yards in the opening period.
Marshall added a 4-yard TD rush on the second drive as well for a 14-0 lead. On the Bearcats’ next possession that began on the Walnut 6-yard line after a long punt return, the Wildcats seemed to have made its first defensive stand, forcing a fourth down and a 27-yard field goal try, but the snap was mishandled and Baldwyn’s Dy’Lan Johnson scooped it up and found Terrell Robinson for a 10-yard TD.
On the opening play of the second quarter, Kemarrian Gray rushed for the team’s first, first down of the game. But the next play, Baldwyn linebacker Braylon Pippin intercepted the pass and returned it 44 yards for the score.
Baldwyn led 42-0 at the half after Drelin Watson added a 35-yard rushing TD with 3:56 left to go in the half.
Down 49-0, Walnut quarterback Drew Jackson took the goose egg off the board with a 10-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.
Walnut was held to just 60 yards of offense, while the Bearcats totaled 307 (164 passing, 143 rushing).
The Wildcats continue 1-2A play as they travel to East Union on Thursday night with the kickoff set for 7 p.m.
The Urchins (1-5, 1-0) are coming off their first win of the season, a 41-21 decision over Belmont. East Union is 5-4 against Walnut, including five straight wins in the series that dates back to the first meeting in 2013.