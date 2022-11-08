rip-2022-11-09-sport-walnut-fb-1

Walnut head coach John Meeks talks with quarterback Drew Jackson in action against Potts Camp on Thursday, Oct. 27. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

EUPORA • A dominant first quarter saw No. 1-seed Eupora race out to an early 30-0 lead.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you