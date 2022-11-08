EUPORA • A dominant first quarter saw No. 1-seed Eupora race out to an early 30-0 lead.
From there, the Eagles controlled the game to hand Walnut a 43-14 loss in the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A state football playoffs on Friday night, eliminating the Wildcats from the postseason.
Eupora (9-2) started quick behind senior quarterback Ty Murphy – one of the top candidates for Mr. Football in Class 2A.
In 2019, Murphy made his first career postseason start as a freshman in the first round, and posted 272 total yards and three touchdowns to upset a nine-win Walnut team, 23-12.
Murphy rekindled some of that magic on Eupora’s opening drive with a 62-yard TD run on the first offensive play for the Eagles.
Then the onslaught began.
A pair of interceptions on the Wildcats’ next two drives, including a pick-six, lead to a 22-0 lead. Murphy hit Mark Pitman on a screen pass, that went for 30 yards and the score with 31 seconds left in the first to cement their case with a 30-0 lead.
Walnut’s defense showed signs of a fight in the second, as both teams were held scoreless to keep the deficit at 30 at the break.
“Murphy, who is a fantastic player, was able to get loose on that first play and then we started pressing a little bit. We turned the ball over a couple of times and it was one of those things where I pressed a little bit,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks. “You know if you don’t win, it’s your last game. I shelved the punt team and went for everything, tried to get everything I could get. There was no point in leaving bullets in the gun if you’re not going to get to play the rest of the year.”
Eupora struck again early in the second half. On the first play of the third, Jessie Sudduth scored his second rushing TD of the night – this one a 53-yard run. To add insult to injury, Sudduth recovered a Wildcat fumble and raced 25 yards to the endzone for a 43-0 lead late in the third.
Walnut got on the board with a 4-yard TD run from sophomore Kemarrian Gray in the fourth. On the final drive, quarterback Drew Jackson connected with Adrian Palmer on a near 50-yard TD pass, while Zyler Clifton added the two-point conversion rush in the final moments.
Walnut’s season ends with a 5-6 record and the program’s 13th playoff appearance since 2007.
The winding path to this postseason appearance is something Meeks hopes his young team can build off of heading into the 2023 season. Walnut, who graduates just seven seniors, had a promising 3-0 start to the year before falling victim to a five-game losing streak, including three straight Division 1-2A games that put their playoff chances on edge. The Wildcats responded with back-to-back wins over Myrtle and Potts Camp to clinch their ninth postseason berth under Meeks.
“I’m very excited about next year,” said Meeks. “I was proud of how they continued to fight, no matter the circumstances. There’s been teams in years past that wouldn’t have been able to have success after that five-game run because of attitudes and things of that nature. But this team, in my 21 years of coaching, this is the most fun team I’ve ever coached because they never bickered or got at each other, they just came to work everyday with a great attitude. That says a lot about those kids.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.