WALNUT • Walnut baseball is finding its stride at the right time under first-year head coach Cody Brownlee.
After a 1-0 win over Myrtle on Friday completed the Wildcats’ second straight sweep in Division 1-2A play, Walnut (13-11, 5-5) earned a spot in the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 2016 and just the third time in 20 years.
“We’re young and we’ve come a long way since last year, when I think they won one division game,” Brownlee said. “They buckled down and started playing well. And that was one of our goals, was to get to the playoffs. It just shows how much they’ve worked and how far they’ve come.”
Spearheading the recent surge is senior Eli Akins, who pitched yet another gem in the series-ending win over Myrtle.
Akins tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out 15. The 6-foot-4 right-hander escaped out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the seventh, using 10 pitches to record three straight strikeouts to close out the game.
Akins is 4-2 with one save in 34 2/3 innings of work this season, boasting a 2.22 ERA with 68 strikeouts to 30 walks. He’s batting .466 with seven doubles, three home runs, 28 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
“I tell you, there’s no one else I’d rather have on the mound,” said Brownlee of his ace. “He’s had an off game or two throughout the year – which he’s an 18-year-old kid – but he’s pretty dominant all year long and that just kind of showed what he’s capable of. Bases got loaded, no outs, had an infield single, a bloop hit that fell into no man’s land, and he just dug deep and threw 10 pitches that they didn’t have any chance of hitting.”
Walnut defeated Thrasher 10-0 in five innings and Hickory Flat 11-1 in another five-inning rout on Saturday to make them winners of four straight games – and nine of their last 11.
Brownlee hopes that momentum carries over into the 1-2A regular season series finale against Belmont that began on Tuesday.
“We’re tied for third, I guess, with this series – we could win it and move up a spot in the (seedings),” said Brownlee. “All you’ve got to do is get there. You never know what can happen after that.”