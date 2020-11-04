WALNUT • Things were chippy, but in the end Walnut was able to pull away with a 36-21 win over Mantachie to secure the No. 2 seed in Division 1-2A on Friday night.
Up 22-14 at the half, Walnut (7-2, 3-1) opened the second half with a good return past midfield to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by T.J. Luellen and gain separation from the Mustangs.
The score was much needed because Walnut star T.J. Colom was ejected just before the half.
“It was a tough break losing T.J.,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks. “I thought our team did a good job of responding to adversity and played a clean second half.
“I was proud of how they acted.”
Mantachie (3-5, 2-2) answered on its next drive with a 27-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jaycob Hawkes to pull within 28-21 with 2:35 left in third.
Early in the fourth, both teams traded fumbles, the second of which gave Mantachie a chance to tie the game with starting field position at its own 48.
The Mustangs ended their last two drives of the game with turnovers on downs.
“We just didn’t execute offensively there,” Mantachie head coach Ken Adams said. “We had a chance, but we didn’t make the plays.”
Luellen added a 1-yard score with 3:52 to play. Quarterback Cade Hunt found Landon Wilbanks for the two-point conversion.
Mantachie’s Patrick Mangels had two 1-yard touchdowns in the first half.
Extra points
Turning Point: Walnut forced a Mantachie punt late in the first half and the Wildcats went 67 yards in two plays, capped by a 52-yard pass from Hunt to Luellen for the score and the 22-14 lead.
Point Man: Luellen finished the night with 172 yards of offense and three total touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I thought Cade (Hunt) did a great job of just leading our team tonight. He was poised and in control.” – Meeks
Notes
• Cade Hunt was 8 of 13 for 127 yards and two total touchdowns.
• Walnut outgained Mantachie 304-243.
• Next up, Walnut hosts M.S. Palmer, while Mantachie goes to Coahoma County.