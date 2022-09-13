rip-2022-09-14-sport-walnut-fb-1

Walnut ran its 2022 season record to 3-0 after a 41-0 victory over Middleton (Tenn.) on Friday night. | FILE

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

WALNUT – Walnut went toe-to-toe with both Middleton (Tenn.) and Mother Nature on Friday night.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus