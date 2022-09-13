WALNUT – Walnut went toe-to-toe with both Middleton (Tenn.) and Mother Nature on Friday night.
The torrential downpour of rain was victorious in an early stoppage of the Wildcats’ third game of the season, but the Tigers didn’t fare as well.
Walnut pounded Middleton in the first half and led 41-0 at the break before the game was called midway through the third quarter, moving the Wildcats to 3-0 on the season.
The Wildcats started the game with the ball and their opening drive ended in points after quarterback Drew Jackson converted a 4th and 19 pass to sophomore Kemarrian Gray, who bolted into the endzone with a 23-yard touchdown reception and Kaden Baker added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Gray added a 27-yard TD run on the first play of the second possession after a blocked punt led to great field position.
The Wildcats needed just two plays on their third possession – both carries by Zyler Clifton – who totaled 20 yards and capped the first-quarter scoring with a 7-yard TD for a 20-0 lead with 1:28 left on the clock.
Having the ball to early in the second quarter, Walnut punctuated its dominance with a seven-play, 39-yard drive, ending with a 3-yard TD run from Gray.
On Middleton’s next drive, Trent Braddock intercepted a pass and raced 37 yards to the house. Adrian Palmer rushed in the two-point conversion for the 35-0 lead with 6:09 left in the half.
Braddock came up big defensively again, recovering a fumble at the Middleton 22-yard line, where one play later, Clifton rushed in for his second TD of the night and the 41-0 advantage.
Walnut had 246 yards of offense, while holding Middleton to just 84 yards and five first downs on 31 plays. The Wildcats faced third down just three times in the entire game, riding a huge rushing effort (223 yards).
Gray totaled 89 yards on eight carries (11.1 ypc) and two TDs. He also added the team’s only reception for 23 yards and another score. On the season, the sophomore standout has 10 TDs through three games – eight rushing, one receiving, and one defensive score.
C.J. Adams added 76 yards on 10 carries, while Clifton rushed for 62 yards and two scores on five carries. As a team, Walnut averaged 8.58 yards per carry.
The Wildcats’ undefeated record is in danger on Friday, when they travel to the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked small school Biggersville.
Walnut is outscoring their opponents 117-8 so far this season, but Biggersville's on pace for 38 points per game.
The Lions are loaded with weapons on offense, including running back Jathan Hatch, a former Ripley Middle School standout, who has 458 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs through two games.
Biggersville won last season 46-8, breaking a three-game losing streak to the Wildcats, who hold the series edge 14-10 dating back to the first meeting in 1971.
