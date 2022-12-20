WALNUT • Much like the girls game before, Walnut found itself in an early mess, but with a different end result.
The Wildcats climbed out of a 13-point deficit to start the game and made several clutch plays in the fourth to pull off a 52-47 win over Kossuth on Friday night.
The win marked three straight victories for the Wildcats (5-8) and four of the last five – all while missing a key contributor in starting big man, Kemarrian Gray the last two games.
“It’s everything,” Walnut coach Matt Wilbanks said of the 3-0 week with the other wins coming over Mantachie and Tremont. “Missing one of our key players in Kemarrian, other guys had an opportunity to step up and they did that this week. Going 3-0 is huge. We’ve got it turned around, we’ve got it going in the right direction.”
A team riding as much momentum as the Wildcats took a gut punch in the first quarter when Kossuth raced out to a 16-3 lead. Walnut pulled with eight by the end of the first, but made its run in the second, outscoring the Aggies 14-9 in the period by using a 9-2 run to close the first half. The run was made up of baskets from four different players: Jack Leak, Davon Shelton, Jake Kirk and Drew Jackson. Jackson’s 3-pointer with 21 seconds left cut the lead to 27-24 at the break.
“We stuck with the game plan, ball movement, ball doesn’t stick on offense, getting everybody involved. And talking on defense, crashing the boards and doing the little things got us back in it,” said Wilbanks.
Kossuth held a seven-point lead late in the third, when Walnut senior Ky Wilbanks provided the spark needed to complete the comeback. Wilbanks stole the ball and raced up the floor for an easy layup, then followed it with another layup on the next possession before Jackson connected on a 3-point basket in the final minute to knot the game at 39-39 entering the fourth.
The 3-pointers started to rain in from there. Leak gave Walnut its first lead of the game with a trey at the 7:31 mark of the fourth and Wilbanks added one of his own for a 45-41 lead with 6:48 to play.
Wilbanks finished with a team-high 16 points – 11 coming in the second half.
“He’s a senior guard and one our leaders on the team. We feed off of him. When he’s playing well, we’re playing well. When he’s not playing well, we don’t play as well,” Matt Wilbanks said. “He’s a big part of what we do.”
The Wildcats were clinging to a 48-47 lead in the final minute of the game, where Kossuth had possession. With around 30 seconds left, Jackson made a heady defensive play, stripping the ball from the Aggie ballhandler for a game-clinching steal that allowed Walnut to finish the game going 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Jackson added 11 points off the bench with three makes from beyond the arc.
“That was a big-time play from Drew,” said Matt Wilbanks. “Everyone knows what he brings to our team is shooting. However, he’s been showing us a little more on the defensive end.”
Leak and Kirk both pitched in eight points.
Walnut will look to add to its recent winning streak when it returns to action on Dec. 29 on the road against a very stout Bolivar Central (TN) team. Regardless of that outcome, Wilbanks believes his team has shown enough in December to provide some hope of a run in the new year as Division 1-2A play picks up in January.
“We are definitely going in the right direction,” he said. “We are where we need to be right now, but there is still room for growth. I’m excited about the potential this team has. Losing four seniors last year, a lot of holes needed to be filled, and these guys are stepping up to the challenge. I love coaching them.”
