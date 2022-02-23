MONTGOMERY, Ala. • No. 9 seed William Carey eliminated No. 8 seed Blue Mountain Wednesday morning at the SSAC Championship 63-57.
The Toppers led nearly all the first half, including a 26-24 lead at the break, but couldn't put together anything meaningful in the second half to oust Carey for the tournament.
The two teams met twice during the regular season, with both teams winning on its home court.
The Crusaders' Zarkeichious Martin led all scorers with 20 points, while Blue Mountain's Cole McGrath (SO/Corinth, Miss.) led his team with 17 points.
The big difference in the game was William Carey would get 33 points from its bench, while the Toppers would get on two.
Carey's Maxwell Starwood chipped in 11 points in the win, and Darien Newchurch (SO/Chicago, IL) had 15 for BMC. Luka Tejic (SR/Uzice, Serbia) would add 10 points for the Toppers in the losing effort, also.
After the game, BMC head coach Jermael Bingham said, "I thought we had a pretty good season considering we had several injuries and sickness that caused us to be short-handed most games. I'm really proud of the fight in these guys and I look forward to how we'll compete next season. I'm going to miss these seniors; they are a great group of guys and I really enjoyed coaching them."
BMC closes its 2021-22 campaign with a record of 11-15 overall and 4-14 in the SSAC.