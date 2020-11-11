Hickory Flat • Hickory Flat boys won their game against Jumpertown Thursday, Nov. 5 while the Lady Rebels came up short against the Lady Cardinals.
(B) Hickory Flat 68 - Jumpertown 60
The Hickory Flat Rebels secured a 68-60 win over the Jumpertown Cardinals on Thursday night, giving the Rebels and new head coach Zach Carnell their first win in the 2020-2021 basketball season.
The Rebels held a consistent lead throughout the game, thanks in no small part to the efforts of junior Drew Wilson. Wilson not only displayed a diverse offensive game that led him to scoring 40 points, but also showed great passing and playmaking acumen, regularly opening up scoring opportunities for his teammates.
“I like to get my teammates involved,” Wilson said postgame. “I’d have rather got a lot of assists than score 40 points, but it is what it is.”
Jumpertown threatened to come back in the fourth quarter, opening the quarter on a 22-12 run to bring a previously comfortable 14 point lead down to just 4. The Rebels, however, managed to gut out the victory. Postgame, Coach Carnell spoke about his team’s effort.
“I’ve been preaching from the very beginning, since I got here, that if you can leave blood, sweat, and tears on the floor, then that’s all anybody can expect from you. I feel like they did that tonight.”
(G) Hickory Flat 37 – Jumpertown 40
The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels came up short against the Jumpertown Lady Cardinals on Thursday night, losing 40-37 in a hard fought contest.
The Lady Rebels led throughout the first half thanks to their ability to control the action inside the paint, both on offense and defense. That changed when Jumpertown’s Brianna Mason got going, as the Lady Cardinals made it a point to get Mason the ball in the second half. That turned into Mason scoring 14 second half points, and giving Jumpertown the edge in the second half and the game.
Hickory Flat’s Abigail Tatum finished with 9 points, and Vonterrica Garner finished with 8.