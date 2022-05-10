Hickory Flat boys golf finished in sixth place at the MHSAA Class I Boys Golf State Championship at The Club at Ole Brook in Brookhaven on May 2-3. Pictured from left, head coach, Adam Mauney, Will Coker, Landen Wilkerson, Drew Wilson, Alex Tatum and Minor Hopper.
Hickory Flat boys golf finished in sixth place at the MHSAA Class I Boys Golf State Championship at The Club at Ole Brook in Brookhaven on May 2-3. Pictured from left, head coach, Adam Mauney, Will Coker, Landen Wilkerson, Drew Wilson, Alex Tatum and Minor Hopper.
BROOKHAVEN • Drew Wilson has won his share of big-time golf tournaments.
Last Tuesday’s victory ranks near the top of all of them.
The Mississippi State signee and Hickory Flat senior won the MHSAA Class I Individual Boys Golf State Championship with a two-day score of 129 (-11), besting second place, Belmont’s Bruce McClung, by seven strokes at The Club at Ole Brook.
“I can tell all my grandkids and kids one day that I won a state championship. So that’s pretty special,” said Wilson.
Wilson carried a three-stroke lead over McClung after the first round. The talented senior said his short game, particularly on shots from 100 yards and in, were “spot on.”
The 5-under performance on Day 1 guided him into an even stronger Day 2, where he shot six-under. Both rounds were the two lowest of the entire field.
“He played his best golf of the year in those two days,” said Hickory Flat head coach Adam Mauney. “He told me earlier in the year that the days that counted he was going to play the hardest, which was the regional (tournament) and the state championship – and he did.”
His incredibly low scores didn’t come as a surprise for someone with his level of talent. But it was shocking to see some of his putts fall due to the rigid conditions of the greens in Brookhaven.
“Whenever you’d putt it, it would bounce like 10 times,” claimed Wilson. “I mean, you just had to get used to it and hope you hit on the right line so it’d go in.”
“Some of the shots he hit were shots I hadn’t seen all year,” said Mauney. “He was driving the green on a couple of holes. And the greens weren’t the best, really. For him to shoot 11-under with the greens as they were, was really impressive. If the greens were a lot smoother, he’d probably had hit some more birdie putts.”
Wilson’s total helped the Rebels finish sixth as a team. Alex Tatum (161), Landen Wilkerson (163) and Minor Hopper (228) combined to complete a team score of 681, which was seven strokes off of fifth place Baldwyn (674).
Loyd Star won the team title for the second straight year with a score of 612. Belmont finished second at 633.
“I was happy we were able to qualify with our four,” said Mauney. “It gave them all a chance to play in the state championship their senior year, which is special for them, I’m sure.”
Walnut’s Brantley Porterfield landed in 10th place individually. The senior posted a 10-over score of 80 in the opening round and improved his score by six strokes the second day with a 74.