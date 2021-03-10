WALNUT • The Walnut Lady Wildcats picked up a pair of impressive wins this past week, giving them some early season momentum and confidence heading into spring break.
Their first win came in walk-off fashion, as the Lady Wildcats defeated Hickory Flat 5-4 thanks to a walkoff single from Sarah Owens.
Walnut built up a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the 6th inning, propelled by a 3 run 3rd inning where multiple Walnut batters picked up RBIs. This lead gave way in the top of the 6th, as Hickory Flat scored 3 runs thanks in part to a Jenna Poff triple that scored 2 runs, and an Abby Tatum single that brought Poff home and tied the score at 4-4.
The game came down to the final inning for Walnut, and no time was wasted in securing the win. Claire Leak led the inning off with a double while Mabry Jackson singled, advancing Leak to 3rd base to set up the walk-off single from Owens. Madison Weeks held down pitching duties for Walnut in this game, pitching all 7 innings, allowing 4 runs off of 9 hits with 10 strikeouts. Jackson went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Walnut’s other notable victory came on Friday when they hosted the Ripley Lady Tigers. The Lady Wildcats were looking to both avenge a 7-4 loss to Ripley on Feb. 25th, as well as bounce back after a 15-3 loss to the Pine Grove Lady Panthers just the previous day.
Ripley and Walnut traded leads throughout the game, as Ripley scored 3 runs at the top of the 1st before Walnut scored 3 of their own in the same inning. Ripley quickly responded in the 2nd inning, as Taryn Clark hit a solo home run to give Ripley a 4-3 advantage. Walnut responded with another 3 run inning in the bottom of the 3rd to retake the lead before Ripley tied the game up in the top of the 5th to bring the score to 6-6 heading into the bottom of the 5th inning.
The Lady Wildcats heated up in a big way in the 5th, scoring 10 runs off of 7 hits in the inning to give Walnut the 16-6 victory. 4 different Walnut batters had 2 hits or more in the game, including Cadence Rolison, who went 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs.
“Well, we still have a few things we need to improve on,” Walnut head coach Rob Criddle said postgame. “But as far as the confidence level and the bats coming around, we played a total game tonight. I’m proud of each and every on of the girls. When we had low spots or bad spots, we fought through the adversity.”