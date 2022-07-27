EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part three of a three-part series that highlights some of the best performances from the 2021-22 athletic season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Click HERE to watch the accompanying video.
BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College's student-athletes competed in several thrilling contests during the 2021-22 academic year.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers took care of their opponents in a variety of ways with several comfortable victories and multiple close nail bitters as well.
The following are five of the top games from Northeast's 10 intercollegiate athletic programs during its 73rd year of competition inside the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
#1 Northeast 19, No. 13 Northwest 18 (Softball on May 6-7, 2022)
The final statistics do not do justice to the craziness of this Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tournament quarterfinal matchup. These rivals battled for nearly four hours and 45 minutes before the Tigers prevailed in 12 innings.
Tori Harrison (Hamilton) accounted for the winning run with an RBI infield single that scored Lindsey Coffey (Pontotoc). Emma Dempsey (Belgreen, Ala.) finally finished the marathon just after the clock struck 1 a.m. with a strikeout that left the bases full of Rangers.
Some of the outlandish combined numbers between the teams include 31 players used, 545 total pitches thrown, 37 runs, 37 hits, 32 runners left on base, 26 walks, 20 strikeouts, six errors and six home runs. It was the longest and the highest scoring game in program history.
#2 Northeast 31, Itawamba 17 (Football on September 30, 2021)
The Tigers outscored the Indians by a 28-3 margin in the second half, including 21 unanswered points, to capture their third consecutive meeting in the rivalry series. Northeast did not take its initial lead until the last 15 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Dallas Payne (Bay St. Louis) caught a 30-yard touchdown pass on third down to break the late stalemate. Tony Washington (Horn Lake) put an exclamation point on the win with a 37-yard pick-six on Itawamba's first play after the ensuing kickoff.
The Tigers' defense forced three total turnovers and held their opposition to only 84 yards after the halftime break. Mondrel Boykins (Tunica) and JT Moore (Shelby) both reached the end zone in the third period as Northeast caught up to the Indians.
#3 Northeast 8, Kaskaskia 0 (Baseball on February 25, 2022)
Colby Holcombe (Florence, Ala.) and Jake Reeder (Pontotoc) tossed a combined no-hitter in the nightcap of a sweep over the visiting Blue Devils. It was the Tigers' first no-no since Nick Mentel pulled the trick against Hibbing in March of 2008.
The duo racked up 13 strikeouts with Holcombe, who was the MACCC Pitcher of the Year, accounting for 10 of them. Kaskaskia's only base runners came on a pair of walks, one hit batsman and a fielding error by the Tigers.
A five-run fourth inning gave Holcombe and Reeder more than enough support. Jackson Owen (Starkville) had a RBI double while Alex Marshall (Corinth), Jackson McCoy (Booneville) and Shawn Dalton Weatherbee (Thrasher) all produced run scoring singles.
#4 Northeast 3, No. 1 Copiah-Lincoln 2 (Softball on April 15, 2022)
The Tigers' final game of the season at The Plex turned out to be the biggest win so far in its brief three-year existence. Cassidy Duskin (Ardmore, Ala.) tossed a gem in the circle as Northeast handed the top-ranked Wolves just their fourth loss of the entire campaign.
Duskin struck out five batters and walked none. The future National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American gave up a home run in the sixth inning, but sat Co-Lin down in order during its final at bat to secure her 13th victory of the year.
The Tigers took an early lead when Coffey's bunt single plated Charly Clanton (New Hope), who was hit by a pitch earlier in the second. India Ivy (Tupelo) picked a great time for her first career homer at the collegiate level with a two-run blast two frames later.
#5 No. 20 Northeast 72, No. 7 East Mississippi 67 (Men's Basketball on January 24, 2022)
A matchup featuring two of the top 25 ranked teams in the NJCAA lived up to its hype. The Tigers committed a season-low five turnovers and had 13 more offensive rebounds than the Lions on the way to a key conference victory.
Kylan Blackmon (Oxford) gave Northeast a double-digit advantage at 66-55 with 2:54 remaining in the game with two free throws. East Mississippi cut its deficit back to two possessions, but big defensive plays by Hobert Grayson (Gonzales, La.) and Zeke Cook (Starkville) in the final minute preserved the lead.
Cook, who went on to earn NJCAA All-American honors, posted the 10th of his 14 total double-doubles with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Blackmon led all scorers with 18 points to help the Tigers claim a program record 30th straight win inside historic Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
