rip-2022-07-27-sport-nemcc-review-1

Among the featured athletes on the top games (from left): Dallas Payne (FB), Jake Reeder (BSB), Emma Dempsey (SB) & Zeke Cook (MBK).

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part three of a three-part series that highlights some of the best performances from the 2021-22 athletic season at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Click HERE to watch the accompanying video.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus