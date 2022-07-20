EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part two of a three-part series that highlights some of the best performances from the 2021-22 athletic season at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
BOONEVILLE • The Northeast Mississippi Community College athletic department prospered as it emerged from the restrictions associated with the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
Northeast fully opened up its home venues to max capacity for all fans and spoiled its own supporters with five teams that made postseason appearances during the 2021-22 school year.
The following are five of the top moments from Northeast's 10 intercollegiate athletic programs during its 73rd year of competition inside the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
#1 Holcombe Crowned Northeast's Strikeout King
Freshman phenom Colby Holcombe (Florence, Ala.) shattered the Northeast baseball program record for most strikeouts in a single season with 115. He raced past the previous mark with just under a month still to go in the regular season.
Holcombe baffled hitters with a fastball that reached as high as 99 miles per hour (MPH) and a breaking pitch that dropped to around 83 MPH. It was no wonder that the opposition batted just .142 against him over his 12 starts.
He earned Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Pitcher of the Year honors. Holcombe had seven double-digit strikeout performances, including a career-high 15 punch outs in a complete game win at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
#2 Tigers Set New Mark for Most Home Wins in a Row
Bonner Arnold Coliseum has long been considered by opposing teams as one of the toughest places to play in the entire country. Northeast's men have backed that notion up by setting a new program record for most consecutive home victories.
The Tigers won 31 straight games on the Booneville campus over portions of three seasons. Northeast eclipsed the previous mark of 29 in a row, which had stood for three decades, with a 72-67 decision versus East Mississippi Community College in late January.
The winning streak started with a triumph over Volunteer State (Tenn.) Community College in the opening contest of the 2019-20 campaign. The Tigers had an average margin of victory of 20 points during that impressive stretch.
#3 Softball Makes Noise in Postseason Tournaments
The Northeast softball team pieced together one of its best playoff runs in recent seasons by advancing to the semifinals of both the MACCC and NJCAA Region 23 tournaments. The Tigers survived potential elimination four times in those events.
Northeast also won four games against nationally ranked opponents during the postseason. Most notable was a wild 19-18 triumph over rival Northwest Mississippi Community College that went 12 innings and lasted four hours and 41 minutes.
Cassidy Duskin (Ardmore, Ala.) had a 2.12 earned run average (ERA) and struck out 20 batters over five starts in the circle. Taylor King (Smithville) was one of several productive Tigers offensively with a .458 batting average, 11 hits, five runs scored and two doubles.
#4 Phillips Begins Basketball Season On Fire
Sportscaster Dan Patrick's famous call of "en fuego" would perfectly describe the start of Calysia Phillips' (Lyon) second campaign with the Northeast women's basketball team. She scored 20 or more points in six of her first eight outings.
Phillips led the NJCAA in scoring after the first full month of the season with 23.8 points per game. She tied a career-high of 31 points in back-to-back victories by the Lady Tigers over Arkansas State University Mid-South and Mississippi Delta Community College.
She went on to receive All-American recognition from the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) after averaging 17.7 points for the entire year. Phillips was the first Northeast player in two seasons to rack up more than 500 career points.
#5 Tennis Returns to Northeast's Athletic Lineup
Northeast expanded its offerings by reinstating the men's and women's tennis programs. The Lady Tigers and Tigers competed in their first official matches in four years on January 28 at East Central Community College.
A majority of Northeast's home contests were staged at BNA Bank Park's 10-court complex in New Albany. The first of those took place on the initial day of February against visiting Holmes Community College.
Alumnus Mark Gilliland, who played number one singles and doubles as a sophomore for the Tigers in 1999, was tasked with leading the revival of both teams. Each roster featured student-athletes primarily from Northeast's traditional five-county service area.
