HICKORY FLAT – A young Hickory Flat team looked poised early and often in the postseason opener on Tuesday, April 25.
The Rebels rode some early momentum to a 4-0 lead and pulled away with a 10-1 win over Jumpertown in Game 1 of the Class 1A first-round baseball playoff series.
Freshman J.J. Hall delivered a quick 1-2-3 inning to start the game with a pair of strikeouts. Then, the Rebels offense went to work, plating four runs on a 2-RBI single from Eli Brown, a RBI groundout from C.J. Moffitt and a RBI single from Austin Bryant.
“This was super important,” said first-year Hickory Flat head coach S.T. McMurrian said of the fast start. “We wanted to jump on them early. (Jumpertown) is a good baseball team. They beat us at their place a few weeks ago because they jumped out and beat us early. We had to make sure not to repeat that.”
Hall continued a strong start and escaped a leadoff walk and a one-out single by the Cardinals to throw up consecutive zeros.
The Rebels’ leadoff man Logan King added a RBI on a groundout in the second to make it 5-0.
The freshman right-hander ran into some trouble in the third, where three walks and a single plated Jumpertown’s first run of the game. Hall bounced back with a fly out and another strikeout looking to escape the jam and limiting the damage.
From there, Noah Carnell came in and pitched to near perfection, retiring 12 of the 13 Cardinals he faced, allowing just a two-out single in the sixth.
“Anytime you come in and throw strikes like we did, defensively we’re going to play better because we’re not sitting around waiting,” said McMurrian. “Bradford (Hopper) and Eli both made some incredible defensive plays. Pitching was great, defense was great, and offense was great. It’s probably the best we’ve played all year in all of those aspects.”
Gavin Foley notched a RBI single in the fourth before the Rebels added four more runs in the fifth on a pair of 2-RBI doubles from Hopper and Foley.
Foley was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Six other Rebels totaled one hit to bring their total to nine base hits on the night.
Late runs lift Rebels to second round
The Rebels traveled to Jumpertown for Game 2 on Saturday, where they fought off a 2-0 deficit with a five-run fifth inning to spark a 7-2 win for the series sweep.
All five runs in the fifth came with two outs. King broke through with a RBI single before Foley cleared the bases with a 3-run single for the 4-2 lead. Brown scored Foley with a RBI single up the middle to cap the rally.
B.J. Treadaway added a RBI single in the sixth and Foley scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to add some insurance runs.
Foley went 3 for 4 in Game 2 with another 3 RBIs. In the series, the shortstop batted 6 for 7 with 6 RBIs. King and Treadaway each added multiple hits on Saturday as the Rebels racked up 11 hits as a team.
Hickory Flat will travel to Tupelo Christian on Tuesday, May 2 for Game 1 of the second-round series. Game 2 is slated for Thursday at Hickory Flat. Game 3 will be played on Saturday back at TCPS, if necessary.
“We’ve got to carry it over now,” said McMurrian. “That’s going to be the challenge. I don’t think we’ve done that all year yet. So the good news is, we’re playing probably our best baseball now as opposed to earlier in the year and even at the end. I think we’ve kind of got going a little bit.”
