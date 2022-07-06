The Board of Trustees of the Tippah County Hospital met on Monday, June 6, 2022, via teleconference.
Present were: Ray Crawford, Roger Childs, David Hubbard, Vicki Skinner, Robert Cagle, Greg Ward, and Lana Richardson. In addition, also present for the meeting were Stephanie McAlister, Melinda Crum, Dr. Patrick Chapman, Amy Jones, Veronica Hoyle, Carol Anne Hurt, and Fred C. Permenter, Jr.
Highlights of the meeting included monthly reports from the Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer, authorization for the Administrator to obtain quotes for the purchase of a new ambulance and tree removal, and the rescheduling of the July meeting due to the Independence Day holiday.
Carol Anne Hurt, the Chief Nursing Officer who gave her monthly report on Quality Management, Core Measure Compliance, Accrediation Management, Patient Satisfaction, and Medical Staff Reports. She further advised the Board that she had no reports on Compliance and Security, Employee Relations, Risk Management and Credentialing.
• adoption of the proposed dress code policy and proposed badge policy for the Tippah County Hospital.
• acceptance as presented and approval of the financial report presented by Chief Financial Officer, Stephanie McAlister, including the fiscal and statistical report, write-offs, budget adjustments, and accounts payable for the month of April 2022.
• entrance into, followed by conclusion of, an Executive Session.
• authorization for the Administrator to obtain quotes for the removal of certain trees from the Tippah County Hospital campus and to also obtain bids for a new ambulance.
• rescheduling the July meeting from July 4 to July 11.
• The meeting was adjourned until July 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. for a meeting via teleconference.