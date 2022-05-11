The Town of Falkner Board of Aldermen voted unanimously opt out of allowing the cultivation, processing, sale or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products within the Town of Falkner at their regular montly meeting on April 5.
Present at the meeting were Vice Mayor and Alderman Kenny Shelton, Alderman Brandon Butler, Alderman Petie Rutherford, Alderwoman Susan Rutherford, B. Sean Akins, Town Attorney; Tracy Jeter, Town Clerk, and Charles Terry. Also present as guests were Tonya McNallay with Tobacco Free Mississippi and Brenda Williams of Falkner Heritage. Absent were Alderman Jonathan Weatherly and Mayor Ross Gay.
The opt out motion was duly made by Alderwoman Rutherford, seconded by Alderman Butler, and unanimously adopted, pursuant to Section 30 of Senate Bill 2095 as adopted in the 2022 Regular Session.
Although state law permits a multifaceted approach to allowing or disallowing portions of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act (SB 2095) — giving municipal leaders options when adopting the law within their communities — most officials have chosen to either be all in or all out.
The vote reflects the Tippah County Board of Supervisors’ decision on the same issue. Supervisors on Feb. 15 voted unanimously to disallow — or “opt out” — of the legalized growth and sale of medical marijuana. Ripley City Council opted in on some elements of the bill, but not all. Users of medical marijuana will be able to buy the legalized drug in Ripley, but not grow it. Ripley city officials, however, said their decision to permit the sale, but not growth, of medicinal pot was spurred by a desire to see how the law plays out in other communities, especially in relation to zoning.
“The cultivation and processing facilities must be in agricultural or industrial zoned areas, which could possibly impact residential areas,” attorney Price Elliott explained, on behalf of the city board.
Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham said city officials may reverse their decision once they see how grow facilities affect the communities in which they are located.
“Once there is a better understanding on that, we will look into opting in on it,” Grisham said.
SB 2095 lists 20 medical conditions and categories of conditions for which an individual would be eligible for a medical marijuana card in Mississippi, including cancer, Crohn’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, any “chronic, terminal, or debilitating” condition producing chronic pain, and “any other condition” that may be added by the Mississippi Department of Health in the future.
The law prohibits “smoking medical [marijuana] in a public place or in a motor vehicle.”
Medical cannabis dispensaries will be licensed and regulated by the Department of Revenue. Pharmacies cannot dispense it.
Jurisdictions had 90 days to opt out — making the deadline is around the first week of May. Opting out happens at the municipal or county level, depending on where the facility is located. Citizens of jurisdictions that opt out can gather signatures — 1,500 or 20%, whichever is less — to force the issue to come to a vote. If the opt-in vote fails, they must wait two years to try again.