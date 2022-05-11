WALNUT • The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Walnut met Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Highlights of the meeting included hiring employees for pool season and summer league.
Present were: Mayor Vicki Skinner, Aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, and Scott Pulliam, as well as Board Attorney Bart Adams, Dana Hopkins, Municipal Clerk, Meghan Burchfield, Deputy Municipal Clerk, Assistant Police Chief Adam Zellner, Operations Manager Brian Wilbanks, and approximately two others.
Motions that were unanimously approved, unless otherwise noted, included:
• approving and proceeding with the agenda as printed
• acceptance of the Minutes of the March 1, 2022, Regular meeting and the March 17, 2022 Emergency Recessed meeting, with any additions and/or deletions necessary
• recommended employees and hourly wages, for the coming pool season, submitted by Pool Manager Gena Camburn.
• The list of names and hourly wages is available through the Town Hall. After confirming that the Pool budget for FYE September 2022 included a $2,000.00 increase for lifeguard wages, and that no training will be needed as all lifeguard certifications are up to date.
• hiring employees for summer league was submitted by Park Director Chase Wilbanks. The list of names and hourly wages is available through Town Hall.
• authorization of travel in a Town vehicle for Police Officer Walter Christie to Hamilton, Alabama for a Pro-Active Law Enforcement training on April 25-April 28, 2022 and for lodging and meals for same
• authorizing Mayor Skinner to sign and execute any necessary documents for application for a Forestry grant for the Fire Department
• to pay the bill from Tippah County Hospital in the amount of $1,743.16, for an employee involved in a traffic accident while working for the Town
• to accept the bid and award the project of new softball shirts to United Print Services
• to approve the Claims Dockets for the month of March, 2022.
After confirming that revisions were needed for payment request #4 on the CDBG Water Project, no action could be taken.
Possible road repairs and maintenance as well as progress of repairs on the Pulliam Rd. bridge were discussed with no action taken.
The board took up for consideration an Assignment and Assumption of Lease and Consent between Crossroads Rehabilitation and Athletico Management, LLC and the Town. It was decided that Board Attorney Adams would contact representatives of one or both the afore mentioned and have further information for the board to act on at a future meeting.
Julie Elias-Gomez was present and addressed the board regarding a Variance request for sign size and placement for Anchor Fabrications. It was confirmed that Tippah County Development would place new signage at the Industrial Park and that the sign for which the variance was requested would not be needed.
It was noted that funding for repaving Ridge Road was not available and no action was taken.
Keith Wells addressed the board regarding his land from which he donated dirt to the Town. He maintained that no grading or sloping of the land was done when the dirt hauling was completed. Board Attorney Adams advised that he would look into what agreements were made between the Town and Leath Construction regarding the issue and Mr. Wells would be advised of the findings.
A list of Privilege Licenses obtained during the month of March 2022, totaling Twenty Dollars ($20.00) was reviewed with no action necessary.