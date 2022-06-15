The the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the Town of Walnut, Mississippi met on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at City Hall. Present were: Mayor Vicki Skinner, Aldermen Allan Crum, Larry Dollar, Josh James, Manse Pulliam, and Scott Pulliam. Also present were:
Bart Adams, Board Attorney, Dana Hopkins, Municipal Clerk, Meghan Burchfield, Deputy Municipal Clerk, Mike Anglin, Police Chief, Brian Wilbanks, Operations Manager, and approximately two others. Highlights of the meeting include approvals for travel, hires, and price increases for pool parties and admission.
It was noted that funding for repaving Ridge Road was not available and no action was taken. Michael Bennett addressed the Board and expressed his concerns regarding the MS Medical Cannabis Act. No action was necessary.
Motions that were unanimously passed, unless otherwise noted, included:
• To authorize Joey Clemmer to travel to Biloxi, MS, to attend the MS Rural Water Association’s Annual Conference, May 31-June 3, to obtain water training hours.
• To authorize Steven Hopper to travel to Senatobia, MS, to attend the MS Water and Pollution Control Operator’s Association’s Wastewater Short Course, June 13-17.
• To accept the price increases for Pool parties and admission. Pool Manager, Gena Camburn, advised the board of price increases on chemicals needed for pool maintenance and operation and recommended an increase for admission and pool parties, in an attempt to cover the additional costs.
Prices will be:
Admission $ 4.00 per person
Pool Parties $75.00 per hour
• To to hire Kelsey Rogers to work at the Park.
• To hire Carla Harris, full-time certified and employed with TCSO, as a part-time police officer.
• To authorize a Police Officer and patrol car to be present to represent the Town at the Wives of Warriors 5K race in Tupelo, MS on Saturday May 21, 2022, which is held in honor of law enforcement and the proceeds used to purchase body armor to be given to law enforcement agencies across North MS.
• To authorize Operations Manager Brian Wilbanks to proceed with scheduling Tri-State Meter and Regulator Services to administer required Gas Operator Qualification training and testing at an approximate cost of $2,100.00.
Engineer Shane Caldwell advised that he had been and assessed the Wells’ property and would present approximate price for the needed dirt work at or before the next meeting of the board. There was no board action necessary.
Privilege License obtained by Genuine Hearts Home Care Aency, LLC., during the month of April 2022, totaling Twenty Dollars ($20.00) was reviewed with no action necessary.
Motion was made and passed to approve the Claims Dockets for the month of April 2022.