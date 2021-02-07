When I was first appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement from you, the taxpayers. In that time, I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the auditor’s office has done and how much we have recovered.
As we start 2021, it’s a good time to update you on some of the local cases that my investigators have been working on to help protect your money.
It has been a productive start to the year. Earlier this month, Maurice Howard, the Mayor of Aberdeen, was removed from office and pled guilty to embezzling over $3,500 dollars from Aberdeen taxpayers. I’m grateful to the devoted investigators here in the auditor’s office and the local district attorney for bringing Mr. Howard to justice.
In December, special agents from my office arrested Alcorn County Tax Collector Larry Ross and issued him a demand for over $69,000.
Mr. Ross was indicted for embezzlement and fraudulent statements. Investigators showed that Ross allegedly embezzled from the county by taking cash he obtained from recycling unused vehicle license tags. He also allegedly took cash from fees collected by the office. And we found evidence Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as Tax Collector.
Last spring, my office recovered nearly $300,000 of that money from a surety bond company and returned it to the taxpayers in Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union Counties. A surety bond company is similar to an insurance company that protects the taxpayers. The commissioners are still responsible for paying the full amount back.
By overpaying themselves by hundreds of thousands of dollars, the commissioners took money that should have been used to prevent flooding.
When something like this happens, it shows your taxes are higher than they should be to perform the services that are necessary. So, in addition to recovering money, we asked the judge in this case to temporarily halt collection of a part of your land taxes in Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Union Counties.
In that case, the judge also ordered that a licensed engineer come in and decide what flood-prevention work actually needs to be done by the district. After the engineer is finished, the district should have a real idea of what it will actually cost the taxpayers to prevent flooding in your four counties, not what it costs to line the pockets of the commissioners.
So often, the effort put in by the law enforcement officers and investigators in the auditor’s office happens out of view of the cameras and press, but I could not be more thankful for their invaluable work. Their efforts are crucial when it comes to safeguarding public funds and ensuring that those who choose to break the law are held accountable. As I made clear when I took this job, protecting your tax dollars is my highest priority. And as long as I am your State Auditor, my team and I will continue to make sure that happens. You deserve a team that works just as hard to protect your money as you worked to earn it in the first place. That is what we aim to do.
My office issued a $350,000 demand letter to him and has already recovered most of that money, but Rawle still owes about $100,000 to taxpayers in Columbus.
This case against Mr. Rawle was one of the largest municipal embezzlement cases uncovered in Mississippi in recent years. While it is disheartening to see that Mr. Rawle stole a great deal from the taxpayers of Columbus, I’m thankful for the hard work of my investigators for building this case against him and working to bring him to justice.
One last case took place in 2019, but I wanted to update you on the recovery of the money. In March 2019, my office announced that the commissioners of the Town Creek Master Water Management District had been issued demand letters worth over $520,000. After an investigation, it was found that the commissioners voted to pay themselves a great deal of money in excess of the amount allowed under the law.