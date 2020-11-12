VICKSBURG • Haley Jones, a Shannon High School senior, will be competing in the Miss Teen Magnolia State pageant finals Nov. 21-22 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.
Jones, the current Miss Teen Tupelo, is the daughter of Kristy Smith Jones. She’s active in her school as a cheerleader, member of BETA Club and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and is Student Council secretary. She is also a member of the youth group at Brewer Baptist Church in Shannon. The city of Tupelo has been a great support for her advocacy work for colon cancer awareness over the years and she is honored to be representing the city this year.
Four titles are up for grabs: Junior Miss Magnolia State, Miss Teen Magnolia State, Miss Magnolia State and Mrs. Magnolia State.
Contestants will compete in interview, casual wear and evening gown. The winners will each receive $1,000 cash scholarship and a cruise to Alaska. They’ll make appearances throughout Mississippi during the year of service. Over $10,000 in scholarship money and prizes are available through the state pageant.
Reigning 2020 titleholders are Rebekah Wallace, Jr. Miss Magnolia State of Olive Branch; Isabella Graves, Miss Teen Magnolia State of Mooreville; Maggie Ulmer, Miss Magnolia State of Natchez; and Nichole Baker, Mrs. Magnolia State of Oxford.
Preliminaries will take place on Saturday, Nov. 21. The pageant finals with the semi-finalists being named and new winner crowned will take place Sunday, Nov. 22.
To support your favorite contestant, visit the website at www.missmagnoliastate.com or go to Miss Magnolia State Pageant Facebook page to vote for your favorite contestant for the People’s Choice Award.