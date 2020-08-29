SHANNON RED RAIDERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2019 record: 5-7, 3-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Darryl Carter (9th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sentwali White, RB, Sr.
• Despite being slowed by a hip pointer, rushed for 1,279 yards, 16 TDs.
Jamarcus Shines, QB, So.
• Completed 59% of passes for 1,040 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs.
Tyler Thompson, LB, Sr.
• Team’s top returning tackler with 43 stops last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Darryl Carter had guided Shannon to four-straight winning seasons before going 5-7 last fall. He’s 43-49 in eight seasons.
OFFENSE
Like last year, Jamarcus Shines (So.) and Keytravious Shannon (Jr.) will share quarterback duties. Both are dual threats, but Shines will likely be the main signal-caller.
That’s partly because Shannon can play multiple positions, including receiver. Joining him in pass-catching duties are Chris Hughley (Sr.) – who had 22 catches for 322 yards last year – and Omarion Guyton (Jr.).
Sentwali White (Sr.) brings experience to the backfield. He rushed for 1,279 yards and 16 touchdowns despite suffering a hip pointer injury in the Red Raiders’ jamboree game.
Four starters return on the line, and all of them are seniors: Jaquavious Brooks, Donovan Morris, Kendrick Perkins and Malcolm Stone.
DEFENSE
The D-line returns no full-time starters, but there is some experience here, including Jordan Johnson (Sr.).
Luther Foster (Jr.) returns at outside linebacker, and he’ll also see time at running back. Tyler Thompson (Sr.) returns on the inside.
Darryl Carter Jr. (Sr.) leads the secondary at cornerback. He’s grown to 6-foot-1 and put on some weight this offseason, and he has speed to spare. Safety Preston Walker (Sr.) is also a returning starter.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Thompson will handle most of the kicking and punting duties. Shannon and White are the main return men.
X-FACTOR
Shannon was a relatively young team last year, and it showed. The Red Raiders lost four games by eight points or less. They’ve got to figure out how to close out tight games.
COACH SPEAK
“I think we can be a lot better, barring injuries, and (by) changing those mistakes with a year’s experience.” – Darryl Carter
Brad Locke