Shannon Red Raiders
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2018 record: 8-4, 5-0 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Coach: Darryl Carter (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sentwali White, RB, Jr.
• Top returning rusher with 765 yards, 9 TDs.
Detrick Anderson, LB, Sr.
• Made 44 tackles, 11 TFL, 6 sacks.
Taylon Doss, CB/WR, Sr.
• Recorded 34 tackles, 10 pass deflections.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Former Itawamba Community College assistant Tyrone Fox has been hired to coach the secondary. Matt Carr, previously at Columbus, will coach the defensive line.
OFFENSE
Shannon lost a slew of skill players from last season. But a lot of this year’s starters have seen the field plenty.
Sentwali White (Jr.) drew a handful of starts at tailback early last season and will be the lead horse now. He can also be an asset in the passing game.
Omarion Guyton (So.) is a returning starter at receiver, while Chris Hughley (Jr.) and Taylon Doss (Sr.) were both in the rotation a year ago.
Perhaps the biggest hole to fill is at QB, where Jordan Gilleylen was a four-year starter. Keytravious Shannon (So.) has played the position for years, but never at this level.
Three starters return on the line: Shavar Betts (Sr.), Donovan Morris (Jr.) and Malcolm Stone (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Five starters are back in Shannon’s 3-4 scheme.
Three of those are in the secondary: Taylon Doss (Sr.) is at corner, while Vashawn Estes (Sr.) and Ja’darius Marion (Sr.) are the safeties.
Detrick Anderson (Sr.) returns at outside linebacker; he led the team in tackles-for-loss last season.
The lone returnee on the line is end Deshawn Montgomery (Sr.), who had 7 TFL.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tyriel Schanck (So.) will punt and kick. Several players could see time in the return game, including Doss and White.
X-FACTOR
With so many new faces, it will probably take the offense a few games to find its rhythm. That’s going to require patience from coaches and players alike.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re pretty solid as far as numbers, it’s just that the guys now, it’s their show. They’ve got to get it done.” – Darryl Carter