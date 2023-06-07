The race for Itawamba County's Board of Supervisors representative from the Fifth District features three candidates with lifelong ties to the area, both personally and professionally.
In the August 8 primaries, incumbent Bill Sheffield (R) will face off against two other Republicans challenging for the seat, Leon Hayes and Stacey D. Smith.
Retired from a long business career, Sheffield works as a part-time contractor for the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center. He was born and raised in Itawamba County and has served one term as Fifth District Supervisor thus far. His goals now as supervisor remain largely the same as they were when he was first elected in 2019: improving roads, infrastructure and Itawamba County in general.
"Keep on cleaning our ditches and paving our roads," Sheffield said. "We've got to get our roads up to standard, and we bought some new equipment to do that with. We just got done with Victoria Lane a few weeks ago."
He views improvements to roads and the building of the Itawamba County justice complex as highlights of his tenure as supervisor for the Fifth District, with similar projects slated to begin in the near future.
"The jail overall is probably the biggest accomplishment, and the sheriff's office and the justice court," he said. "We've got our plans for the new tax collector/tax collector (building) to build that with a drive through. Because when COVID hit, you saw how bad you needed a drive through."
Challenger Leon Hayes, another native Itawambian, has spent more than 20 years in Itawamba County government, serving eight years as a justice court judge and 12 years as sheriff. He believes his experience makes him the best candidate to provide strong leadership on the Board of Supervisors.
“Being in county government for 20 years, it’s a job I love," Hayes said. "That’s been my life, I’ve enjoyed serving, and I’d enjoy continuing to serve the people of Itawamba County as a supervisor.”
In addition to road and infrastructure improvements, Hayes said one of his biggest goals is to make himself as available to the citizens of the Fifth District as he can. He said that his desire to run came from the encouragement of residents of the Fifth District who felt the current supervisors fall short of the availability they want.
"Availability of the supervisor is very important," Hayes said. "That’s one of the complaints that I’d been hearing.”
Challenger Stacey D. Smith was also born and raised in Itawamba County. He runs two businesses – T & S Rentals and Smith & Son Storage – and spent 33 years working for the City of Fulton, serving as Street Department superintendent for more than 20 years before becoming Fulton's first city manager.
"I've been to Jackson to get grants, worked with engineers and look forward to helping the county get grants to save the taxpayers some money," Smith said. "The way I look at it, every dollar saved is a dollar that we don't have to look for somewhere or to go up on taxes."
While he likes and respects his opponents, Smith said he believes his unique experience with city management and road work sets him apart. If elected, he hopes to use that experience to make more headway on road and infrastructure improvements.
"I just think I can do a good job for the people of Itawamba County with the experience I have," he said.
