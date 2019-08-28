Changes are coming to the Martintown SOUTH Industrial Park in Union County.
A new 100,000 square foot shell building will be built directly south of Diversity Vuteq. The building should be completed by early 2020.
The goal is for an industry to move into the building and provide jobs for the community.
The shell building will make Union County more competitive when it comes to attracting manufacturers, said Gary Chandler, director of Industrial Development with Three Rivers Planning & Development District.
A private investor group made up of five banks, the Three Rivers Planning & Development District and a handful of citizens is constructing the building.
The private investor group is called Enhance Mississippi, and this is the organization's first construction project.
There are a lack of empty buildings in Union County and the immediate region for manufacturers to operate out of, Chandler noted.
The goal is to recruit manufacturers in areas such as metal, automobile components, wood and food processing.
Manufacturers need a large amount of square footage and high ceilings, and this building will meet those requirements. Moreover, the industrial park's proximity to Interstate 22 and the Memphis International Airport are also pluses, Chandler noted.
Initially, the building will be 100,000 square feet but will have the ability to be expanded to 400,000 square feet.
Dirt work is being done at the site now, but hopefully the building will start coming into view in the next three to four weeks, Chandler said.
Southland Construction of Tupelo is constructing the building. Once complete, the building may be sold or leased.