WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. • Scott Harrington enjoyed his long-awaited debut as a PGA Tour member.
In his 17th year as a pro, the 38-year-old rookie shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday, leaving him two strokes behind first-round leader Robby Shelton at the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
With all 21 tour rookies and other Korn Ferry Tour graduates in the field, the first round of the PGA Tour’s season opener in West Virginia was a chance for the new guys and journeymen to make an impression.
“I always did think I was going to get here,” Harrington said. “Even though I’m 38 years old, I feel like I’m every bit as capable of winning out here as any 22 year old.”
Harrington turned pro in 2003 and played in four PGA Tour events over the next 12 years. He locked up his first PGA Tour card with a runner-up finish last month at a Korn Ferry event in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.
In his debut Thursday, Harrington hit just nine fairways and 12 greens in regulation but made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn.
Shelton made eight starts on tour as a non-member in 2016-17. He has his tour card for the first time after winning two Korn Ferry events in May.
“I’m fired up,” Shelton said.
Defending champion Kevin Na, Lanto Griffin, Mark Hubbard and Zack Sucher all matched Harrington at 64.
