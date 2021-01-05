Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson recently addressed the Christmas Eve shooting and killing of a horse by one of his deputies on I-22.
Dickinson told The Times his department received four 911 calls concerning the animal running in and out of traffic in the vicinity of mile markers 107 and 108 on the interstate highway.
“When our deputy arrived there were four vehicles pulled off the highway who had swerved to miss the horse,” he said of the incident. “Attempts were made to catch it and they were unsuccessful. The deputy had to make a decision between the horse's life or human life.”
Dickinson said the deputy followed protocol which resulted in the horse being shot and killed.
The horse named Goldie, had escaped from 2156 Justice Road in Itawamba County. According to a press release by In Defense of Animals, the horse was a Christmas gift for 10-year-old Grace Pierce by her parents Kevin and Misty Pierce.
“The deputy involved followed protocol for the situation,” Dickinson said. “It was an unfortunate situation, but we did speak with the owner and he was thankful there were no accidents or anyone was injured.”
The incident led to numerous social media posts. According to information sent to The Times, a candlelight vigil will be held in front of the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. Representatives from the group In Defense of Animals will attend the event. According to their press release, the organization carries out educational initiatives and directly rescues and rehomes abused, neglected, and homeless animals through its Hope Animal Sanctuary in Carroll County, MS.