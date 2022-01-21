Sorry, an error occurred.
News Editor
STARKVILLE • Authorities are investigating a shooting near Mississippi State University that injured two people.
The university said in an alert Thursday evening that the suspected shooter was seen running toward the campus after gunshots were fired at the nearby Chadwick Apartments.
Oktibbeha County sheriff's officials say the two victims drove themselves to OCH Regional Medical Center before deputies got to the scene.
The extent of their injuries wasn't released, WAPT-TV reported.
A second alert from the university said the suspect was believed to have left the area, but sheriff's officials said the person was not immediately located.
Adam is the news editor and writes a weekly feature column.
Updated: January 21, 2022 @ 5:22 pm
