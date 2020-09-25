Tupelo • Shuqualak native Mary Greer was watching TV at home when she heard her name announced as the 2020 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner. After watching as different prize winners were announced, she was getting ready to go outside when her name was pulled.
“[I was] just out of my mind when I found out I won,” Greer said. “I started screaming and hollering, and my husband said, ‘You won! You won!’”
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway program is celebrating its 30th anniversary nationwide, having raised over $500 million for the patients and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To date nationwide, 600 houses have been given away.
Greer was among many in the Tupelo area to purchase a ticket to support St. Jude’s mission of “Finding cures. Saving children.” Greer and her husband, Henry Greer, participated in the St. Jude giveaway for two to three years. Greer said she believes in St. Jude’s cause, but never really believed she would ever win the contest.
“I highly respect the whole set up and the doctors and the nurses working with the children,” Greer said. “It’s just a joy for me, because I love children anyway.”
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has become one of the largest single-event fundraisers for the Memphis-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude raises a majority of their funding through programs like, which enables the nonprofit hospital to focus on saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
All proceeds from the event help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
This year’s Tupelo house is located in Dunbarton Oaks. Legacy Construction built a house that features an estimated 3,100 square feet and is valued at approximately $450,000. The house has four bedrooms, three-and-a half-bathrooms, a full guest suite upstairs and a master suite with spa-like bathtub and standalone shower.
This is the 10th St. Jude house to be built in the Tupelo area. Together, they have raised more than $7 million for the nonprofit. Construction of the house is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.
Greer is a retired AT&T communications technician who was born and raised in Shuqualak. She and her husband spent 30 years outside of the state before moving back over 25 years ago.
Greer and her husband aren’t sure what their plans are for the home, but she looks forward to seeing it in person once work is complete.
“It’s just beautiful, and I’m happy that we were selected for it. Most of all, it goes back to the children,” she said. “I’m just glad that we were able to be one of the participants to help the children. That’s the main thing, helping the children.”