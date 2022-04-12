Skybox: Today in History Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DAVE MARTIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1997, Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first player of partly African heritage to claim a major golf title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 80° Partly Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Generally cloudy. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 3:01 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Verona officer patrolled streets without a driver’s license Former mayor at odds with city again over new condemnation order CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday April 12, 2022 Thrill of the hunt confirmed even with no shots fired Willingham putting up Nintendo numbers for Saltillo Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters