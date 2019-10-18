Alcorn State
Record: 5-2, 3-0 SWAC
Last weekend: Beat Savannah State 42-17
Next game: Oct. 26, home vs. Southern, 2 p.m.
The buzz: For the third time in four weeks, QB Felix Harper was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 324 yards and five TDs against Southern.
Belhaven
Record: 1-5, 1-4 American Southwest
Last weekend: Lost 31-21 to Southwestern U.
Next game: Today at Hardin-Simmons (4-1, 3-1), 1 p.m.
The buzz: The Blazers fell behind 31-7 before a couple of late TDs, one a 65-yard TD pass from Hunter McEachern to LaMarcus Caradine with 38 seconds left.
Delta State
Record: 3-3, 2-2 Gulf South
Last weekend: Lost 34-13 to No. 1 Valdosta State
Next game: Today, home vs. West Alabama (4-2, 1-2), 6 p.m.
The buzz: The Statesmen trailed only 10-6 after the first quarter in their third loss of the season to a ranked team. QB Break Ruddick rushed 12 times for 123 yards and also had 170 yards passing.
Jackson State
Record: 1-5, 0-1 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 31-16 to Alabama State
Next game: Today at MVSU (1-5, 0-2), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Tigers led 14-10 in their SWAC opener. Derrick Ponder passed for 164 yards and two TDs to lead the Tigers, who have lost three games in a row.
Millsaps
Record: 4-2, 2-2 SAA
Last weekend: Lost 20-7 at Austin College
Next game: Today, home vs. Trinity, Texas (3-2, 2-1)
The buzz: Junior defensive back Christian Roberts (5-foot-9, 170) had 16 tackles (11 solo). … In their last game, the Trinity Tigers beat Austin 52-35 on Oct 5.
Mississippi College
Record: 3-3, 2-2 Gulf South
Last weekend: Beat Florida Tech 34-14
Next game: Oct. 26, home vs. Shorter
The buzz: The Choctaws' defense delivered an outstanding effort, with three interceptions, a fumble recovery and two fourth-down stops. Jaylin Jones rushed 20 times for 126 yards and a TD.
MVSU
Record: 1-5, 0-2 SWAC
Last weekend: Lost 38-6 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Next game: Today, home against Jackson State (1-5, 0-1), 2 p.m.
The buzz: The Delta Devils led 6-0 after a 95-yard scoring drive in the road contest. ... Senior linebacker Tadaris Davis had 14 tackles (10 solo), with two tackles for loss.