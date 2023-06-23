Small plane crashes near Ocean Springs Middle School shortly after takeoff Jun 23, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Safety workers siphon out fuel from a small plane that crashed behind the Ocean Springs Middle School in Ocean Springs, Miss., Friday, June 23, 2023, after taking off from the Ocean Springs Airport. Hannah Ruhoff I The Sun Herald via AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OCEAN SPRINGS — A small plane crashed just after takeoff Friday in Mississippi, landing on a practice field at Ocean Springs Middle School, police said.The pilot, the lone person on the plane, was not injured, Capt. Ryan LeMaire told The Sun Herald.Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were headed to the scene to determine what caused the Piper airplane to crash, he said.The pilot, whose name has not been released, took off from Ocean Springs Airport for Asheville, North Carolina, early Friday. Police were notified about the crash at about 7:40 a.m., authorities said.The fence at the practice field, which is used by football and soccer teams, was slightly damaged, LeMaire said.E3 Environmental is at the scene cleaning up and siphoning fuel from the aircraft. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aviation Air Travel Sports Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 88°F Fair 88°F / 64°F 5 PM 88°F 6 PM 87°F 7 PM 85°F 8 PM 79°F 9 PM 75°F Trending Now Sen. Chad McMahan accused of voter intimidation by Tupelo man 3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of water systems with 'forever chemicals' Tourist sub's implosion draws attention to murky regulations of deep-sea expeditions Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia Judge blocks Wyoming’s 1st-in-the-nation abortion pill ban while court decides lawsuit Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.