Smithville graduation By Melissa Meador Monroe Journal Melissa Meador Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 1, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Smithville graduates prepare to toss their caps during May 19's graduation ceremony. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Chloe Summerford and Orlandria Smith share a hug after tossing their caps at Smithville's graduation May 19. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Smithville graduate Kyla Ratliff smiles at principal Dr. Chad O'Brian as he presents her with her diploma. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Drew Gideon, Dayton Hipps and Jake Jarrett pray during the prayer to close Smithville's graduation. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Kamilah Ware, Bo Harlow and Thomae Pearson turn their tassels after being announced as Smithville graduates. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Carleigh Armstrong and Ella Browning sing the alma mater during Smithville's graduation. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Smithville graduate Dylan Christian smiles at senior sponsor Kim Payne before marching in for the processional for their graduation on May 19. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Smithville valedictorian Adam Harmon gives his speech. Melissa Meador/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Meador Managing Editor Melissa is the managing editor for the Monroe County Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Melissa Meador Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 86° Sunny Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 89F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 10:34 am Full Forecast Trending Now Lee County man shot, killed in domestic situation Pontotoc County Supervisor Dan McKnight arrested on felony drug charge State officials say workforce dollars were misspent. The money still hasn’t been repaid. Tupelo police searching for Thursday night armed robbery suspect Booneville man charged with assaulting deputy sheriff Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters